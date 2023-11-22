Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 3.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 346,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,846,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

