Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 3.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 225,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,602,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

