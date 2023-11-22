BHZ Capital Management LP Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 711,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,408. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

