B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.17. 175,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 463,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

