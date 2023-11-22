MetisDAO Price Hits $17.99 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $82.09 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.99 or 0.00049262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.61491194 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,697,707.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

