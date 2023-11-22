FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Up 3.5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.88. 140,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,979,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 419,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,770 shares of company stock worth $901,742. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

