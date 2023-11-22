Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.43. 20,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 712,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after purchasing an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

