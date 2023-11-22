iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 55,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 611,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

