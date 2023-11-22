Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelis Insurance traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.54. 34,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 317,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,142,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

