StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 1,377,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,146,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STNE
StoneCo Price Performance
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.