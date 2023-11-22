StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 1,377,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,146,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

