Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.76 and last traded at $123.56. 14,182,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 61,830,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

