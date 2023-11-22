DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading 3.6% Higher

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 58,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 782,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get DocGo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at DocGo

The firm has a market cap of $596.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,334 shares of company stock worth $150,354 in the last 90 days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth $9,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 709,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.