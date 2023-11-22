Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 3.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 19,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 463,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

