LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 34,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 727,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.08.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,099. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

