Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 6.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.06. 1,013,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,970,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $62,743.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $42,666.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares in the company, valued at $948,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $62,743.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,035.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,100 shares of company stock worth $476,949 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $17,391,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

