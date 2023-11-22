Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 140,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 873,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $770.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after buying an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after acquiring an additional 668,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

