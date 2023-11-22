Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Billion Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of S&P Global worth $2,381,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $417.48. The company had a trading volume of 334,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.71 and its 200-day moving average is $382.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.