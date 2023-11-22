Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Amgen worth $2,613,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12,264.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.09. 467,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,999. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $289.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.90. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

