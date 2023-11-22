iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 491,532 shares.The stock last traded at $39.59 and had previously closed at $39.81.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $934.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

