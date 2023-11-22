Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $38.21

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $37.14. Halliburton shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 706,308 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

