Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,135,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 27,584,625 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

