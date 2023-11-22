Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,135,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 27,584,625 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.02.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.