Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,380 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,754,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

