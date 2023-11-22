PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 31,728 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $123,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

