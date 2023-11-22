Tejara Capital Ltd Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Telesat were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Telesat by 16,038.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098,362 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Telesat by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 3.3% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,783,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,886 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Telesat by 45.1% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSAT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 4,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,119. Telesat Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

