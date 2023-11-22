Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.85. 335,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $258.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

