Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 46,916 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,413 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IBB traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 656,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

