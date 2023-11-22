Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 46,916 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,413 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
IBB traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 656,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.