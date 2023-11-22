SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $349.16 million and approximately $78.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,532.38 or 1.00044483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011607 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,271 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,271.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28808763 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $78,039,033.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.