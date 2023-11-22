Investors Purchase High Volume of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,839 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 664% compared to the typical daily volume of 764 put options.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $712,647.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,246 shares in the company, valued at $43,774,860.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,779. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

EYPT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 346,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,450. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

