loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 5.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 145,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 365,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Specifically, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,226,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,207 shares of company stock valued at $193,014 and have sold 32,848 shares valued at $59,307. Corporate insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $561.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

