ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,603,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,471,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

