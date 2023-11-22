Twin Tree Management LP Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,575 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 399,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,822. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

