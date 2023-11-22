Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 762,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

