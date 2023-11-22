Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 241,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,431,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,910,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 2,904,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,966,556. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

