Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

