VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. 5,167,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $165.44.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

