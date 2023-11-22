Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $652.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

