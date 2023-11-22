Mystic Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11,350.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 795,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 383,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.98. 890,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

