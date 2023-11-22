National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Grid by 79.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Grid by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 51.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NGG traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. 277,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,417. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

