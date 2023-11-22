Mystic Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $175,432,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,810,000 after buying an additional 1,039,962 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,169,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after buying an additional 679,483 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 615,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,596. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

