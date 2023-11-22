Mystic Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 392,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,811. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 204.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

