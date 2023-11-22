Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 1,025,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,727. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

