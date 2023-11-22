Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. 380,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

