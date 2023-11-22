Northern Trust Corp Sells 634,589 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,818,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $912,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 709,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 503,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 934,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,502,484. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

