Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $33.52 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.12. 202,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,264. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.