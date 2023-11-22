Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 142,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.96. 228,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,213. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

