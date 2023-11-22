Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $32.62 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $16.09 on Wednesday, reaching $366.56. 3,541,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,354. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

