Artal Group S.A. Has $194,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $2,254,105. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,441. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

