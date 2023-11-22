TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 22,437 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 2,055,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

