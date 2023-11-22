iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

IJH traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,688. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $253.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

