Korea Investment CORP Buys 227,938 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,938 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of DexCom worth $74,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,815,000 after buying an additional 436,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $613,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

